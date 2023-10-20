Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price Today Live Updates : Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Stocks Plummet on Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 1203.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1195.55 per share. Investors should monitor Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances

On the last day of trading, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances opened at 1204.4 and closed at 1213.7. The stock reached a high of 1212 and a low of 1187.2. The company has a market capitalization of 2156.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1800, while the 52-week low is 980.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 787 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price update :Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances trading at ₹1195.55, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹1203.5

The current data of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock shows that the price is 1195.55 with a percent change of -0.66 and a net change of -7.95. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.66% or a decrease of 7.95.

20 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.5%
3 Months4.31%
6 Months2.01%
YTD-23.4%
1 Year-32.14%
20 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price Today :Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances trading at ₹1205.9, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹1213.7

The current stock price of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances is 1205.9. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.64% or a net change of -7.8.

20 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price Live :Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances closed at ₹1213.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances on the BSE, a total of 787 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1213.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.