Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price Today Live Updates : Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Stocks Plummet on Market Downturn

On the last day of trading, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances opened at ₹1204.4 and closed at ₹1213.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1212 and a low of ₹1187.2. The company has a market capitalization of ₹2156.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1800, while the 52-week low is ₹980.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 787 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.5%
|3 Months
|4.31%
|6 Months
|2.01%
|YTD
|-23.4%
|1 Year
|-32.14%
