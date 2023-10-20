Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price Today Live Updates : Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Stocks Plummet on Market Downturn

On the last day of trading, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances opened at ₹1204.4 and closed at ₹1213.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1212 and a low of ₹1187.2. The company has a market capitalization of ₹2156.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1800, while the 52-week low is ₹980.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 787 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.