Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price Today Live Updates : Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Stock Plunges

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 1164.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1155.25 per share. Investors should monitor Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances opened at 1180.9 and closed at 1203.5. The stock had a high of 1200 and a low of 1150. The market capitalization of the company is 2079.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1800 and the 52-week low is 980.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 682 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:28 AM IST Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock was 1145.15 and the high price was 1184.5.

23 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price update :Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances trading at ₹1155.25, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹1164.85

The current stock price of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances is 1155.25. There has been a decrease of 0.82% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -9.6 points.

23 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindware Home Innovation505.25-5.75-1.13664.15303.73652.78
Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India1154.0-32.45-2.741406.0937.953137.83
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances1153.3-11.55-0.991800.0980.652062.05
Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility39.19-1.11-2.7578.033.211021.66
Singer India117.26-10.89-8.5134.457.91717.55
23 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price Today :Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances trading at ₹1153.3, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹1164.85

The current stock price of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances is 1153.3. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.99 and a net change of -11.55. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.99% and by 11.55.

23 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock today was 1145.15, while the high price was 1184.5.

23 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price update :Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances trading at ₹1165.4, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹1164.85

The current data for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock shows that the stock price is 1165.4. There has been a 0.05 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.55.

23 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.85%
3 Months0.33%
6 Months-0.56%
YTD-25.71%
1 Year-33.49%
23 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price Today :Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances trading at ₹1154.45, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹1164.85

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock is currently trading at 1154.45 with a percent change of -0.89. The net change in the stock price is -10.4.

23 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price Live :Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances closed at ₹1203.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, the BSE volume was 682 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1203.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.