Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price Today Live Updates : Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Stock Plunges

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances opened at ₹1180.9 and closed at ₹1203.5. The stock had a high of ₹1200 and a low of ₹1150. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2079.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1800 and the 52-week low is ₹980.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 682 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.