Campus Activewear Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

On the last day of trading, Campus Activewear had an open price of ₹284.95 and a close price of ₹282.95. The stock reached a high of ₹284.95 and a low of ₹276.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8495.27 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹471.5, while the 52-week low is ₹237.7. The trading volume on the BSE was 12,878 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST
Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹282.95 on last trading day
