Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Campus Activewear Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Campus Activewear stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -1.64 %. The stock closed at 282.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 278.3 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear

On the last day of trading, Campus Activewear had an open price of 284.95 and a close price of 282.95. The stock reached a high of 284.95 and a low of 276.25. The market capitalization of the company is 8495.27 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 471.5, while the 52-week low is 237.7. The trading volume on the BSE was 12,878 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹282.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Campus Activewear was 12,878 shares. The closing price for the stock was 282.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.