Campus Activewear Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Campus Activewear stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 1.96 %. The stock closed at 270.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 275.6 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear Stock Price Today

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : The last day's trading for Campus Activewear saw the open price at 269.15 and the close price at 270.3. The stock reached a high of 277.6 and a low of 269.15 during the day. The market capitalization for the company is 8412.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 424.6 and the 52-week low is 237.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 26,307 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹270.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Campus Activewear, the BSE volume was 26,307 shares and the closing price was 270.3.

