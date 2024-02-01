Campus Activewear Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : The last day's trading for Campus Activewear saw the open price at ₹269.15 and the close price at ₹270.3. The stock reached a high of ₹277.6 and a low of ₹269.15 during the day. The market capitalization for the company is ₹8412.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹424.6 and the 52-week low is ₹237.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 26,307 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST
Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹270.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Campus Activewear, the BSE volume was 26,307 shares and the closing price was ₹270.3.