Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Soars in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Campus Activewear stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 1.41 %. The stock closed at 279.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 283.9 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear Stock Price Today

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : Campus Activewear's stock opened at 277.65 and closed at 277.8 on the last day. The stock had a high of 282.6 and a low of 277.65. The market capitalization of the company is 8538.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 424.6 and the 52-week low is 237.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 16900 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Campus Activewear Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Campus Activewear share price update :Campus Activewear trading at ₹283.9, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹279.95

The current stock price of Campus Activewear is 283.9 with a percent change of 1.41 and a net change of 3.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.41% and the actual change in price is 3.95.

01 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Campus Activewear share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.56%
3 Months-11.64%
6 Months-9.69%
YTD-32.27%
1 Year-32.32%
01 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Today :Campus Activewear trading at ₹279.7, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹277.8

The current data for Campus Activewear stock shows that the price is 279.7, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 1.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.68% and has gone up by 1.9 points.

01 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹277.8 on last trading day

The BSE volume for Campus Activewear on the last day was 16900 shares, and the closing price was 277.8.

