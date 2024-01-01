Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Soars in Trading

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : Campus Activewear's stock opened at ₹277.65 and closed at ₹277.8 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹282.6 and a low of ₹277.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8538.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹424.6 and the 52-week low is ₹237.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 16900 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Campus Activewear is ₹283.9 with a percent change of 1.41 and a net change of 3.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.41% and the actual change in price is 3.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.56%
|3 Months
|-11.64%
|6 Months
|-9.69%
|YTD
|-32.27%
|1 Year
|-32.32%
The current data for Campus Activewear stock shows that the price is ₹279.7, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 1.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.68% and has gone up by 1.9 points.
The BSE volume for Campus Activewear on the last day was 16900 shares, and the closing price was ₹277.8.
