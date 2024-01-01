Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Soars in Trading

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : Campus Activewear's stock opened at ₹277.65 and closed at ₹277.8 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹282.6 and a low of ₹277.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8538.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹424.6 and the 52-week low is ₹237.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 16900 shares.

