Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Campus Activewear Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Campus Activewear stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 1.77 %. The stock closed at 279.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 284.9 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear Stock Price Today

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Campus Activewear opened at 280.95 and closed at 279.95. The stock reached a high of 286.8 and a low of 279.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 8,696.74 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 424.6, while the 52-week low is 237.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 93,533 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹279.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Campus Activewear was 93,533 shares. The closing price for the stock was 279.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.