Campus Activewear Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Campus Activewear stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 275 per share. The stock is currently trading at 276 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear

On the last day of trading, the open price for Campus Activewear was 275.05, while the close price was also 275. The stock reached a high of 278.25 and a low of 275.05. The market capitalization of Campus Activewear is 8425.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 471.5, while the 52-week low is 237.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,907 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹275 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Campus Activewear, the BSE volume was 10,907 shares. The closing price for the stock was 275.

