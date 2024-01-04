Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Soars in Trading

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Campus Activewear opened at ₹295 and closed at ₹295.15. The stock had a high of ₹296.35 and a low of ₹289.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8945.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹424.6 and the 52-week low is ₹237.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 43,794 shares.
The current stock price of Campus Activewear is ₹293.85, and it has experienced a 0.19 percent change. This corresponds to a net change of 0.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.28%
|3 Months
|-7.31%
|6 Months
|-5.63%
|YTD
|4.79%
|1 Year
|-28.64%
According to the current data, the stock price of Campus Activewear is ₹293.05. There has been a percent change of -0.71, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.1, which further confirms the decline in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Campus Activewear, the BSE volume was 43,794 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹295.15.
