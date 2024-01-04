Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Soars in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Campus Activewear stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 293.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 293.85 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear Stock Price Today

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Campus Activewear opened at 295 and closed at 295.15. The stock had a high of 296.35 and a low of 289.7. The market capitalization of the company is 8945.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 424.6 and the 52-week low is 237.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 43,794 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Campus Activewear Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Campus Activewear share price update :Campus Activewear trading at ₹293.85, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹293.3

The current stock price of Campus Activewear is 293.85, and it has experienced a 0.19 percent change. This corresponds to a net change of 0.55.

04 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Campus Activewear share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.28%
3 Months-7.31%
6 Months-5.63%
YTD4.79%
1 Year-28.64%
04 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Today :Campus Activewear trading at ₹293.05, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹295.15

According to the current data, the stock price of Campus Activewear is 293.05. There has been a percent change of -0.71, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.1, which further confirms the decline in the stock price.

04 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹295.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Campus Activewear, the BSE volume was 43,794 shares. The closing price for the stock was 295.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.