Campus Activewear Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day, Campus Activewear had an open price of ₹295.9 and a close price of ₹293.3. The stock had a high of ₹296.1 and a low of ₹290. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8,861.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹424.6, while the 52-week low is ₹237.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 23,796 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹293.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Campus Activewear was 23,796 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹293.3.