Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Gains Momentum with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

Campus Activewear stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 289.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 289.8 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear Stock Price Today

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Campus Activewear opened at 291.55 and closed at 289.85. The stock reached a high of 292.35 and a low of 285.1. The market capitalization of the company is 8,873.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 424.6 and the 52-week low is 237.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 23,668 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Campus Activewear Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Campus Activewear share price update :Campus Activewear trading at ₹289.8, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹289.15

The current stock price of Campus Activewear is 289.8. There has been a 0.22% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.65.

09 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Campus Activewear share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.25%
3 Months-6.32%
6 Months-10.11%
YTD3.09%
1 Year-25.42%
09 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Today :Campus Activewear trading at ₹290.55, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹289.15

The current stock price of Campus Activewear is 290.55 with a percent change of 0.48. This means that the stock has increased by 0.48% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 1.4, indicating that the stock has increased by 1.4.

09 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹289.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Campus Activewear, the BSE volume was 23,668 shares. The closing price for the shares was 289.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.