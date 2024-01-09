Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Gains Momentum with Positive Trading

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Campus Activewear opened at ₹291.55 and closed at ₹289.85. The stock reached a high of ₹292.35 and a low of ₹285.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8,873.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹424.6 and the 52-week low is ₹237.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 23,668 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Campus Activewear is ₹289.8. There has been a 0.22% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.25%
|3 Months
|-6.32%
|6 Months
|-10.11%
|YTD
|3.09%
|1 Year
|-25.42%
The current stock price of Campus Activewear is ₹290.55 with a percent change of 0.48. This means that the stock has increased by 0.48% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 1.4, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹1.4.
On the last day of trading for Campus Activewear, the BSE volume was 23,668 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹289.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!