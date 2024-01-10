Hello User
Campus Activewear Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Campus Activewear stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 289.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 286.35 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear Stock Price Today

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Campus Activewear was 290.55, the close price was 289.15, the high was 291.85, and the low was 285.35. The market capitalization of the company is 8,741.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 424.6, and the 52-week low is 237.7. The BSE volume for the day was 66,318 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹289.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Campus Activewear, the BSE volume was 66,318 shares. The closing price for the stock was 289.15.

