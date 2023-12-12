LIVE UPDATES

Campus Activewear Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST

Campus Activewear stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2023, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 273.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 273.95 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.