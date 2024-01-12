Campus Activewear Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Campus Activewear had an open price of ₹292.2 and a close price of ₹292. The stock had a high of ₹294 and a low of ₹287.2. The market capitalization of Campus Activewear is ₹8786.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹424.6 and the 52-week low is ₹237.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 37967 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.