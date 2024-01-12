Hello User
Campus Activewear Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Campus Activewear stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 292 per share. The stock is currently trading at 287.85 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear Stock Price Today

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Campus Activewear had an open price of 292.2 and a close price of 292. The stock had a high of 294 and a low of 287.2. The market capitalization of Campus Activewear is 8786.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 424.6 and the 52-week low is 237.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 37967 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹292 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Campus Activewear was 37967 shares and the closing price was 292.

