Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Soars in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Campus Activewear stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 272.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 274.3 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear Stock Price Today

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day, Campus Activewear opened at 274.35 and closed at 271.7. The stock had a high of 275.15 and a low of 270.7. The market capitalization of the company is 8306.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 466.9, while the 52-week low is 237.7. The BSE volume for the day was 20728 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Campus Activewear Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST Campus Activewear share price update :Campus Activewear trading at ₹274.3, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹272.1

The current stock price of Campus Activewear is 274.3. There has been a percent change of 0.81, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.2, suggesting an overall positive movement in the stock price.

15 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Campus Activewear share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.5%
3 Months-13.66%
6 Months-14.83%
YTD-34.06%
1 Year-39.12%
15 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Today :Campus Activewear trading at ₹272.1, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹271.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Campus Activewear is 272.1. There has been a 0.15% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.4.

15 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹271.7 on last trading day

On the last day of Campus Activewear's trading session, the BSE volume for the stock was recorded at 20,728 shares. The closing price for the stock was 271.7.

