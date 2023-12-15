Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Soars in Trading

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day, Campus Activewear opened at ₹274.35 and closed at ₹271.7. The stock had a high of ₹275.15 and a low of ₹270.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8306.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹466.9, while the 52-week low is ₹237.7. The BSE volume for the day was 20728 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Campus Activewear is ₹274.3. There has been a percent change of 0.81, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.2, suggesting an overall positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.5%
|3 Months
|-13.66%
|6 Months
|-14.83%
|YTD
|-34.06%
|1 Year
|-39.12%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Campus Activewear is ₹272.1. There has been a 0.15% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.4.
On the last day of Campus Activewear's trading session, the BSE volume for the stock was recorded at 20,728 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹271.7.
