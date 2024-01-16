Hello User
Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Stocks Surge

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Campus Activewear stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 285.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 287.1 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear Stock Price Today

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Campus Activewear opened at 287.05 and closed at 286.3. The stock reached a high of 289 and a low of 284.35. The market capitalization of the company is 8715.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 424.6 and the 52-week low is 237.7. The BSE volume for the day was 16173 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Campus Activewear share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Today :Campus Activewear trading at ₹287.1, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹285.3

The current stock price of Campus Activewear is 287.1, with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 1.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹286.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Campus Activewear recorded a trading volume of 16,173 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 286.3.

