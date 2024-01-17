Hello User
Campus Activewear Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Campus Activewear stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 285.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 285.35 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear Stock Price Today

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day, Campus Activewear had an open price of 285.85 and a close price of 285.3. The stock's high for the day was 287.2, while the low was 283.5. The market capitalization of Campus Activewear is currently at 8710.47 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 424.6, and the 52-week low was 237.7. The BSE volume for the day was 35,916 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

