Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear sees surge in stock market performance

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Campus Activewear opened at ₹275.8 and closed at ₹272.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹276.8, while the lowest price was ₹273. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8,345.69 crore. The 52-week high for Campus Activewear is ₹466.9, and the 52-week low is ₹237.7. The trading volume on the BSE was 21,502 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Campus Activewear is ₹275.4. There has been a 0.62% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.07%
|3 Months
|-13.88%
|6 Months
|-15.01%
|YTD
|-33.77%
|1 Year
|-36.48%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Campus Activewear is ₹273.4. There has been a 0.48% increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 1.3.
On the last day of trading for Campus Activewear, the BSE volume was 21,502 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹272.1.
