Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear sees surge in stock market performance

1 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Campus Activewear stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 273.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 275.4 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear Stock Price Today

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Campus Activewear opened at 275.8 and closed at 272.1. The highest price reached during the day was 276.8, while the lowest price was 273. The market capitalization of the company is 8,345.69 crore. The 52-week high for Campus Activewear is 466.9, and the 52-week low is 237.7. The trading volume on the BSE was 21,502 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Campus Activewear Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST Campus Activewear share price update :Campus Activewear trading at ₹275.4, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹273.7

The current stock price of Campus Activewear is 275.4. There has been a 0.62% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.7.

18 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Campus Activewear share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.07%
3 Months-13.88%
6 Months-15.01%
YTD-33.77%
1 Year-36.48%
18 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Today :Campus Activewear trading at ₹273.4, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹272.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Campus Activewear is 273.4. There has been a 0.48% increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 1.3.

18 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹272.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Campus Activewear, the BSE volume was 21,502 shares. The closing price for the stock was 272.1.

