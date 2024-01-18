Hello User
Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Plummets in Stock Market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Campus Activewear stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 285.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 283.65 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear Stock Price Today

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day, Campus Activewear's stock opened at 281.35 and closed at 285.1. The highest price reached during the day was 285, while the lowest price was 280.65. The company's market capitalization is 8,658.58 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 424.6, and the 52-week low was 237.7. The BSE volume for the day was 106,805 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Today :Campus Activewear trading at ₹283.65, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹285.1

The current data of Campus Activewear stock shows that the price is 283.65. There has been a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -1.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.51% and the value has decreased by 1.45 rupees.

18 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹285.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Campus Activewear, the BSE volume was 106,805 shares and the closing price was 285.1.

