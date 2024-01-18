Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Plummets in Stock Market

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day, Campus Activewear's stock opened at ₹281.35 and closed at ₹285.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹285, while the lowest price was ₹280.65. The company's market capitalization is ₹8,658.58 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹424.6, and the 52-week low was ₹237.7. The BSE volume for the day was 106,805 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Campus Activewear stock shows that the price is ₹283.65. There has been a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -1.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.51% and the value has decreased by 1.45 rupees.
On the last day of trading for Campus Activewear, the BSE volume was 106,805 shares and the closing price was ₹285.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!