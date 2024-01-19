Hello User
Campus Activewear Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Campus Activewear stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -1.71 %. The stock closed at 283.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 278.8 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear Stock Price Today

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Campus Activewear was 280.15, and the close price was 283.65. The stock reached a high of 284.1 and a low of 274.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Campus Activewear is currently 8510.53 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 424.6, while the 52-week low was 237.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 43,106 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹283.65 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Campus Activewear BSE shares traded was 43,106. The closing price of the shares was 283.65.

