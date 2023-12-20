Hello User
Campus Activewear Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Campus Activewear stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 2.25 %. The stock closed at 278 per share. The stock is currently trading at 284.25 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear Stock Price Today

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Campus Activewear was 278.2, the close price was 278, the high price was 286.75, and the low price was 276.2. The market capitalization of the company is 8676.9 crore. The 52-week high price is 430.3, and the 52-week low price is 237.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1,513,295 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹278 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Campus Activewear, the BSE volume was 1,513,295 shares and the closing price was 278.

