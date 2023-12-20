Campus Activewear Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Campus Activewear was ₹278.2, the close price was ₹278, the high price was ₹286.75, and the low price was ₹276.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8676.9 crore. The 52-week high price is ₹430.3, and the 52-week low price is ₹237.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1,513,295 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.