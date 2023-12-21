Hello User
Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Campus Activewear stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 282.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 285.95 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear Stock Price Today

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Campus Activewear had an open price of 286 and a close price of 284.25. The stock reached a high of 292.45 and a low of 277.95. The market capitalization of the company is 8635.69 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 430.3 and the 52-week low is 237.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 86,247 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Campus Activewear Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:47 AM IST Campus Activewear share price update :Campus Activewear trading at ₹285.95, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹282.15

The current data for Campus Activewear stock shows that the stock price is 285.95. There has been a 1.35% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 3.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.35% and has risen by 3.8 points.

21 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Campus Activewear share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.71%
3 Months-9.63%
6 Months-12.64%
YTD-31.7%
1 Year-33.08%
21 Dec 2023, 09:15 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Today :Campus Activewear trading at ₹278.5, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹282.15

The current data for Campus Activewear stock shows that the price is 278.5. There has been a percent change of -1.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.65, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.65.

21 Dec 2023, 08:15 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹284.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Campus Activewear, the BSE volume reached 86,247 shares. The closing price for the day was 284.25.

