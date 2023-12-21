Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Soars on Positive Trading Day

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Campus Activewear had an open price of ₹286 and a close price of ₹284.25. The stock reached a high of ₹292.45 and a low of ₹277.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8635.69 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹430.3 and the 52-week low is ₹237.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 86,247 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Campus Activewear stock shows that the stock price is ₹285.95. There has been a 1.35% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 3.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.35% and has risen by 3.8 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.71%
|3 Months
|-9.63%
|6 Months
|-12.64%
|YTD
|-31.7%
|1 Year
|-33.08%
The current data for Campus Activewear stock shows that the price is ₹278.5. There has been a percent change of -1.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.65, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹3.65.
On the last day of trading for Campus Activewear, the BSE volume reached 86,247 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹284.25.
