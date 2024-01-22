 Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear sees stock soar as demand surges | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear sees stock soar as demand surges

4 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Livemint

Campus Activewear stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 277.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 277.4 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear Stock Price TodayPremium
Campus Activewear Stock Price Today

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Campus Activewear had an open price of 279.85 and a close price of 277.4. The stock reached a high of 280.85 and a low of 276.5. The market capitalization of the company is 8467.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 424.6 and the 52-week low is 237.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 42,278 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:00:47 AM IST

Campus Activewear share price update :Campus Activewear trading at ₹277.4, up 0% from yesterday's ₹277.4

22 Jan 2024, 10:41:03 AM IST

Campus Activewear share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Relaxo Footwears868.1-3.3-0.38974.0748.521610.36
Bata India1507.8-9.0-0.591770.11380.8519379.38
Campus Activewear277.40.00.0424.6237.78452.0
Sree Leathers376.353.70.99435.95159.1871.44
Mirza International61.58-0.04-0.0674.028.93851.05
22 Jan 2024, 10:39:28 AM IST

Campus Activewear share price Today :Campus Activewear trading at ₹277.4, up 0% from yesterday's ₹277.4

22 Jan 2024, 10:18:41 AM IST

Campus Activewear share price live: Today's Price range

The Campus Activewear stock had a low price of 276.5 and a high price of 280.85 for the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 09:53:18 AM IST

Campus Activewear Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:42:55 AM IST

Campus Activewear share price update :Campus Activewear trading at ₹277.4, up 0% from yesterday's ₹277.4

22 Jan 2024, 09:36:39 AM IST

Campus Activewear share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.14%
3 Months-13.7%
6 Months-10.23%
YTD-0.91%
1 Year-29.52%
22 Jan 2024, 09:22:46 AM IST

Campus Activewear share price Today :Campus Activewear trading at ₹277.4, up 0% from yesterday's ₹277.4

22 Jan 2024, 08:16:02 AM IST

Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹277.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Campus Activewear, the total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 42,278 shares. The closing price for the shares was 277.4.

