Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear sees stock soar as demand surges

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Campus Activewear had an open price of ₹279.85 and a close price of ₹277.4. The stock reached a high of ₹280.85 and a low of ₹276.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8467.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹424.6 and the 52-week low is ₹237.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 42,278 shares.

Campus Activewear share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Relaxo Footwears 868.1 -3.3 -0.38 974.0 748.5 21610.36 Bata India 1507.8 -9.0 -0.59 1770.1 1380.85 19379.38 Campus Activewear 277.4 0.0 0.0 424.6 237.7 8452.0 Sree Leathers 376.35 3.7 0.99 435.95 159.1 871.44 Mirza International 61.58 -0.04 -0.06 74.0 28.93 851.05

Campus Activewear share price live: Today's Price range The Campus Activewear stock had a low price of ₹276.5 and a high price of ₹280.85 for the current day.

Campus Activewear share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.14% 3 Months -13.7% 6 Months -10.23% YTD -0.91% 1 Year -29.52%

Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹277.4 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Campus Activewear, the total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 42,278 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹277.4.