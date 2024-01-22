Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear sees stock soar as demand surges

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Campus Activewear had an open price of ₹279.85 and a close price of ₹277.4. The stock reached a high of ₹280.85 and a low of ₹276.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8467.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹424.6 and the 52-week low is ₹237.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 42,278 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Campus Activewear is ₹277.4. There has been no percent change and no net change in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Relaxo Footwears
|868.1
|-3.3
|-0.38
|974.0
|748.5
|21610.36
|Bata India
|1507.8
|-9.0
|-0.59
|1770.1
|1380.85
|19379.38
|Campus Activewear
|277.4
|0.0
|0.0
|424.6
|237.7
|8452.0
|Sree Leathers
|376.35
|3.7
|0.99
|435.95
|159.1
|871.44
|Mirza International
|61.58
|-0.04
|-0.06
|74.0
|28.93
|851.05
The Campus Activewear stock had a low price of ₹276.5 and a high price of ₹280.85 for the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.14%
|3 Months
|-13.7%
|6 Months
|-10.23%
|YTD
|-0.91%
|1 Year
|-29.52%
On the last day of trading for Campus Activewear, the total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 42,278 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹277.4.
