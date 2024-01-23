Campus Activewear Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day, Campus Activewear had an open price of ₹279.85 and a close price of ₹277.4. The stock reached a high of ₹280.85 and a low of ₹276.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8467.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹424.6 and the 52-week low is ₹237.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 42,278 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.