Campus Activewear Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:10 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Campus Activewear stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 4.37 %. The stock closed at 267.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 279.35 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear

Campus Activewear opened at 267.65 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 282 and a low of 267.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Campus Activewear is 8527.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 471.5 and 237.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 118,207 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 12:10 PM IST Campus Activewear share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Campus Activewear's stock reached a low price of 267.05 and a high price of 282.

23 Nov 2023, 11:50 AM IST Campus Activewear share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3322
Buy1122
Hold0000
Sell1111
Strong Sell1111
23 Nov 2023, 11:40 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹267.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Campus Activewear, the BSE volume was 118,207 shares and the closing price was 267.65.

