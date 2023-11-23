Campus Activewear Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

Campus Activewear opened at ₹267.65 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹282 and a low of ₹267.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Campus Activewear is ₹8527.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹471.5 and ₹237.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 118,207 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Nov 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Campus Activewear share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Campus Activewear's stock reached a low price of ₹267.05 and a high price of ₹282.
23 Nov 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Campus Activewear share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
23 Nov 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹267.65 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Campus Activewear, the BSE volume was 118,207 shares and the closing price was ₹267.65.