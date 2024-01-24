Hello User
Campus Activewear Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Campus Activewear stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -2.74 %. The stock closed at 277.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 269.8 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear Stock Price Today

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : Campus Activewear's stock opened at 276.25 and closed at 277.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 277.5 and a low of 267.3. The company has a market capitalization of 8,235.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 424.6 and the 52-week low is 237.7. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 125,908 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹277.4 on last trading day

On the last day of Campus Activewear, the BSE volume was 125,908 shares. The closing price for the stock was 277.4.

