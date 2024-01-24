Campus Activewear Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : Campus Activewear's stock opened at ₹276.25 and closed at ₹277.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹277.5 and a low of ₹267.3. The company has a market capitalization of ₹8,235.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹424.6 and the 52-week low is ₹237.7. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 125,908 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.