Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear sees stock rise on strong trading day

Campus Activewear had a stable day of trading, with an open and close price of ₹267.65. The stock reached a high of ₹282 and a low of ₹267.05. The company's market cap is currently at ₹8493.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹471.5 and the 52-week low is ₹237.7. The BSE volume for the day was 148,067 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Campus Activewear stock is ₹280.35. There has been a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.1, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹2.1.
