Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear sees stock rise on strong trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST
Campus Activewear stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 278.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 280.35 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear had a stable day of trading, with an open and close price of 267.65. The stock reached a high of 282 and a low of 267.05. The company's market cap is currently at 8493.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 471.5 and the 52-week low is 237.7. The BSE volume for the day was 148,067 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Today :Campus Activewear trading at ₹280.35, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹278.25

The current price of Campus Activewear stock is 280.35. There has been a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.1, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2.1.

24 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹267.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Campus Activewear, the BSE volume was 148,067 shares. The closing price for the stock was 267.65.

