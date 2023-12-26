Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear sees strong gains on the market

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day, Campus Activewear opened at ₹284.7 and closed at ₹284.25. The stock reached a high of ₹286.75 and a low of ₹279. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8559.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹430.3 and the 52-week low is ₹237.7. The stock had a trading volume of 17,829 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.