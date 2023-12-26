Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear sees strong gains on the market

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day, Campus Activewear opened at ₹284.7 and closed at ₹284.25. The stock reached a high of ₹286.75 and a low of ₹279. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8559.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹430.3 and the 52-week low is ₹237.7. The stock had a trading volume of 17,829 shares on the BSE.
The current stock price of Campus Activewear is ₹282.2, with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 1.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.64% and has gained 1.8 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.48%
|3 Months
|-11.33%
|6 Months
|-10.85%
|YTD
|-32.13%
|1 Year
|-30.72%
The current data shows that the stock price of Campus Activewear is ₹283.95. There has been a percent change of 1.27, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.55, suggesting that the stock price has risen by this amount. Overall, the data indicates positive movement in the stock price of Campus Activewear.
On the last day of trading for Campus Activewear, the BSE volume was 17,829 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹284.25.
