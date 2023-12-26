Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear sees strong gains on the market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Campus Activewear stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 280.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 282.2 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear Stock Price Today

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day, Campus Activewear opened at 284.7 and closed at 284.25. The stock reached a high of 286.75 and a low of 279. The market capitalization of the company is 8559.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 430.3 and the 52-week low is 237.7. The stock had a trading volume of 17,829 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Campus Activewear Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Campus Activewear share price update :Campus Activewear trading at ₹282.2, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹280.4

The current stock price of Campus Activewear is 282.2, with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 1.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.64% and has gained 1.8 points.

26 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Campus Activewear share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.48%
3 Months-11.33%
6 Months-10.85%
YTD-32.13%
1 Year-30.72%
26 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Today :Campus Activewear trading at ₹283.95, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹280.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Campus Activewear is 283.95. There has been a percent change of 1.27, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.55, suggesting that the stock price has risen by this amount. Overall, the data indicates positive movement in the stock price of Campus Activewear.

26 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹284.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Campus Activewear, the BSE volume was 17,829 shares. The closing price for the stock was 284.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.