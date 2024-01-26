Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Stocks Plummet in Trading Slump

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : Campus Activewear had an opening price of ₹270.55 and a closing price of ₹269 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹270.55 and a low of ₹266.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8186.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹424.6 and ₹237.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 20838 shares.
The current data of Campus Activewear stock shows that the price is ₹268.2, which represents a decrease of 0.3%. The net change is -0.8, indicating a decline in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Campus Activewear was 20,838 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹269.
