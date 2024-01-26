Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Stocks Plummet in Trading Slump

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Campus Activewear stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 269 per share. The stock is currently trading at 268.2 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear Stock Price Today

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : Campus Activewear had an opening price of 270.55 and a closing price of 269 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 270.55 and a low of 266.4. The market capitalization of the company is 8186.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 424.6 and 237.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 20838 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Today :Campus Activewear trading at ₹268.2, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹269

The current data of Campus Activewear stock shows that the price is 268.2, which represents a decrease of 0.3%. The net change is -0.8, indicating a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decrease in value.

26 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹269 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Campus Activewear was 20,838 shares. The closing price for the stock was 269.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.