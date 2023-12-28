Hello User
Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Sees Upward Momentum in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Campus Activewear stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 278.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 279.9 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear Stock Price Today

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Campus Activewear's stock opened at 281.55 and closed at 281.5. The stock's high for the day was 284.95 and the low was 277.45. The market capitalization of the company is 8502.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 424.6 and the 52-week low is 237.7. The stock had a trading volume of 92,960 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Campus Activewear Live Updates

28 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Campus Activewear share price update :Campus Activewear trading at ₹279.9, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹278.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Campus Activewear is 279.9. It has experienced a percent change of 0.48, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.35.

28 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Campus Activewear share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.02%
3 Months-12.31%
6 Months-10.93%
YTD-32.59%
1 Year-32.33%
28 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Today :Campus Activewear trading at ₹278.95, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹278.55

The current data for Campus Activewear stock shows that its price is 278.95. There has been a 0.14 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.4.

28 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹281.5 on last trading day

On the last day of Campus Activewear, the BSE volume was 92,960 shares. The closing price for the day was 281.5.

