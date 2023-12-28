Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Sees Upward Momentum in Trading

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Campus Activewear's stock opened at ₹281.55 and closed at ₹281.5. The stock's high for the day was ₹284.95 and the low was ₹277.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8502.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹424.6 and the 52-week low is ₹237.7. The stock had a trading volume of 92,960 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.