Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Sees Upward Momentum in Trading

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Campus Activewear's stock opened at ₹281.55 and closed at ₹281.5. The stock's high for the day was ₹284.95 and the low was ₹277.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8502.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹424.6 and the 52-week low is ₹237.7. The stock had a trading volume of 92,960 shares on the BSE.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Campus Activewear is ₹279.9. It has experienced a percent change of 0.48, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.02%
|3 Months
|-12.31%
|6 Months
|-10.93%
|YTD
|-32.59%
|1 Year
|-32.33%
The current data for Campus Activewear stock shows that its price is ₹278.95. There has been a 0.14 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.4.
On the last day of Campus Activewear, the BSE volume was 92,960 shares.
