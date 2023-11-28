Hello User
Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Campus Activewear stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 273.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 270.4 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear

On the last day of trading, Campus Activewear had an open price of 280.35 and a close price of 278.25. The stock had a high of 282 and a low of 271.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 8,342.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 471.5 and the 52-week low is 237.7. The stock had a trading volume of 102,710 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Campus Activewear share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Campus Activewear stock was 269.95, while the high price reached 276.95.

28 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Campus Activewear Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Campus Activewear share price update :Campus Activewear trading at ₹270.4, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹273.3

The current data for Campus Activewear stock shows that the price is 270.4. There has been a percent change of -1.06, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.9, meaning that the stock has decreased by 2.9.

28 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Campus Activewear share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.87%
3 Months-11.8%
6 Months-24.0%
YTD-33.82%
1 Year-38.69%
28 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Today :Campus Activewear trading at ₹273.3, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹278.25

The current price of Campus Activewear stock is 273.3. It has experienced a decrease of 1.78% in percentage change and a net change of -4.95.

28 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹278.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Campus Activewear, the BSE volume reached 102,710 shares. The closing price for the day was 278.25.

