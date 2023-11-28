Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Campus Activewear had an open price of ₹280.35 and a close price of ₹278.25. The stock had a high of ₹282 and a low of ₹271.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8,342.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹471.5 and the 52-week low is ₹237.7. The stock had a trading volume of 102,710 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.87%
|3 Months
|-11.8%
|6 Months
|-24.0%
|YTD
|-33.82%
|1 Year
|-38.69%
