Campus Activewear Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Campus Activewear stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 278.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 277.7 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear Stock Price Today

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day, Campus Activewear opened at 278.95 and closed at 278.55. The stock reached a high of 281.25 and a low of 277.35. The market capitalization of the company is 8476.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 424.6 and the 52-week low is 237.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 13484 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹278.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Campus Activewear BSE shares traded was 13,484. The closing price of the shares was 278.55.

