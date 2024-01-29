Campus Activewear Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Campus Activewear had an open price of ₹270.55 and a close price of ₹269. The stock reached a high of ₹270.55 and a low of ₹266.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8,186.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹424.6 and the 52-week low is ₹237.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 20,838 shares.

