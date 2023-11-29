Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Surges on Positive Trading Day

Campus Activewear's stock opened at ₹274.05 and closed at ₹273.3 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹284 and a low of ₹269.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8621.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹471.5 and ₹237.7 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 54,010 shares on the BSE.
The current data for Campus Activewear stock shows that the price is ₹282.45. There has been a 3.35% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.19%
|3 Months
|-8.09%
|6 Months
|-14.82%
|YTD
|-31.66%
|1 Year
|-35.24%
The current stock price of Campus Activewear is ₹282.45, with a percent change of 3.35. This means that the stock has increased by 3.35% compared to its previous value. The net change is 9.15, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹9.15 in value.
On the last day of Campus Activewear, the BSE volume was 54010 shares with a closing price of ₹273.3.
