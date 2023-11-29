Hello User
Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

Campus Activewear stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 3.35 %. The stock closed at 273.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 282.45 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear

Campus Activewear's stock opened at 274.05 and closed at 273.3 on the last day. The stock had a high of 284 and a low of 269.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 8621.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 471.5 and 237.7 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 54,010 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Campus Activewear Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Campus Activewear share price update :Campus Activewear trading at ₹282.45, up 3.35% from yesterday's ₹273.3

The current data for Campus Activewear stock shows that the price is 282.45. There has been a 3.35% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.15.

29 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Campus Activewear share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.19%
3 Months-8.09%
6 Months-14.82%
YTD-31.66%
1 Year-35.24%
29 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Today :Campus Activewear trading at ₹282.45, up 3.35% from yesterday's ₹273.3

The current stock price of Campus Activewear is 282.45, with a percent change of 3.35. This means that the stock has increased by 3.35% compared to its previous value. The net change is 9.15, indicating that the stock has increased by 9.15 in value.

29 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹273.3 on last trading day

On the last day of Campus Activewear, the BSE volume was 54010 shares with a closing price of 273.3.

