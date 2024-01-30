Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Sees Strong Trading Performance Today

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Campus Activewear was ₹268.65, while the close price was ₹268.2. The stock reached a high of ₹274.55 and a low of ₹268.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8,304.48 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹424.6 and ₹237.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 24,421 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.93%
|3 Months
|-8.89%
|6 Months
|-9.96%
|YTD
|-2.82%
|1 Year
|-31.2%
On the last day of trading for Campus Activewear, the volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 24,421. The closing price for the shares was ₹268.2.
