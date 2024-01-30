Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Sees Strong Trading Performance Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Campus Activewear stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 268.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 272.05 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear Stock Price Today

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Campus Activewear was 268.65, while the close price was 268.2. The stock reached a high of 274.55 and a low of 268.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 8,304.48 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 424.6 and 237.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 24,421 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Campus Activewear share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.93%
3 Months-8.89%
6 Months-9.96%
YTD-2.82%
1 Year-31.2%
30 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Campus Activewear share price NSE Live :Campus Activewear trading at ₹272.05, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹268.2

The current data for Campus Activewear stock shows that the price is 272.05. There has been a percent change of 1.44, indicating a moderate increase in value. The net change is 3.85, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.85 points.

30 Jan 2024, 09:24 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Today :Campus Activewear trading at ₹272.05, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹268.2

The stock price of Campus Activewear has increased by 1.44%, resulting in a net change of 3.85. The current stock price is 272.05.

30 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹268.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Campus Activewear, the volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 24,421. The closing price for the shares was 268.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!