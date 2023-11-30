Hello User
Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

Campus Activewear stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -1.2 %. The stock closed at 282.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 279.55 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear

The last day of trading for Campus Activewear saw an open price of 284 and a close price of 282.45. The stock reached a high of 285.25 and a low of 278.5 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 8608.21 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 471.5 and the 52-week low is 237.7. On the BSE, a total of 56,543 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Campus Activewear Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST Campus Activewear share price update :Campus Activewear trading at ₹279.55, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹282.95

As of the current data, the stock price of Campus Activewear is 279.55. It has experienced a percent change of -1.2, indicating a decline in value. The net change is -3.4, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by that amount.

30 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Campus Activewear share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.35%
3 Months-8.71%
6 Months-6.82%
YTD-31.46%
1 Year-36.16%
30 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Today :Campus Activewear trading at ₹282, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹282.45

The current stock price of Campus Activewear is 282. There has been a -0.16% percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of -0.45.

30 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹282.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Campus Activewear was 56,543 shares. The closing price for the stock was 282.45.

