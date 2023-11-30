Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Stocks Plummet

The last day of trading for Campus Activewear saw an open price of ₹284 and a close price of ₹282.45. The stock reached a high of ₹285.25 and a low of ₹278.5 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹8608.21 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹471.5 and the 52-week low is ₹237.7. On the BSE, a total of 56,543 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.