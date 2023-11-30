Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Stocks Plummet

The last day of trading for Campus Activewear saw an open price of ₹284 and a close price of ₹282.45. The stock reached a high of ₹285.25 and a low of ₹278.5 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹8608.21 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹471.5 and the 52-week low is ₹237.7. On the BSE, a total of 56,543 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Campus Activewear is ₹279.55. It has experienced a percent change of -1.2, indicating a decline in value. The net change is -3.4, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by that amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.35%
|3 Months
|-8.71%
|6 Months
|-6.82%
|YTD
|-31.46%
|1 Year
|-36.16%
The current stock price of Campus Activewear is ₹282. There has been a -0.16% percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of -0.45.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Campus Activewear was 56,543 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹282.45.
