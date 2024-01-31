Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Soars on Strong Trading Day

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : Campus Activewear's stock opened at ₹274.65 and closed at ₹272.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹276.4 and a low of ₹269.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8,261.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹424.6 and ₹237.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 78,098 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.