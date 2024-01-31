Hello User
Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Campus Activewear stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 2.16 %. The stock closed at 270.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 276.15 per share. Investors should monitor Campus Activewear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Campus Activewear Stock Price Today

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : Campus Activewear's stock opened at 274.65 and closed at 272.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 276.4 and a low of 269.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 8,261.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 424.6 and 237.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 78,098 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:03 AM IST Campus Activewear share price NSE Live :Campus Activewear trading at ₹276.15, up 2.16% from yesterday's ₹270.3

The current stock price of Campus Activewear is 276.15, with a percent change of 2.16 and a net change of 5.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.16% and has gained 5.85 points.

31 Jan 2024, 10:45 AM IST Campus Activewear share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Relaxo Footwears866.921.72.57974.0748.521580.49
Bata India1470.7511.050.761770.11380.8518903.19
Campus Activewear275.655.351.98424.6237.78398.68
Sree Leathers382.9519.65.39435.95159.1886.72
Mirza International59.5-0.05-0.0874.028.93822.3
31 Jan 2024, 10:27 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear trading at ₹275.4, up 1.89% from yesterday's ₹270.3

Campus Activewear stock is currently trading at a price of 275.4, which represents a 1.89% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 5.1.

Click here for Campus Activewear Profit Loss

31 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST Campus Activewear share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Campus Activewear stock is 276.75, while the low price is 269.15.

31 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Campus Activewear share price NSE Live :Campus Activewear trading at ₹275.6, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹270.3

Campus Activewear stock has a current price of 275.6. It has experienced a 1.96% percent change, resulting in a net change of 5.3. This means that the stock has increased in value by 5.3 rupees.

31 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Campus Activewear Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Campus Activewear share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.47%
3 Months-8.78%
6 Months-10.78%
YTD-3.43%
1 Year-29.9%
31 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Campus Activewear share price Live :Campus Activewear closed at ₹272.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Campus Activewear, the BSE volume was 78,098 shares with a closing price of 272.05.

