Campus Activewear share price Today Live Updates : Campus Activewear Soars on Strong Trading Day

Campus Activewear Share Price Today : Campus Activewear's stock opened at ₹274.65 and closed at ₹272.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹276.4 and a low of ₹269.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8,261.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹424.6 and ₹237.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 78,098 shares.
The current stock price of Campus Activewear is ₹276.15, with a percent change of 2.16 and a net change of 5.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.16% and has gained 5.85 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Relaxo Footwears
|866.9
|21.7
|2.57
|974.0
|748.5
|21580.49
|Bata India
|1470.75
|11.05
|0.76
|1770.1
|1380.85
|18903.19
|Campus Activewear
|275.65
|5.35
|1.98
|424.6
|237.7
|8398.68
|Sree Leathers
|382.95
|19.6
|5.39
|435.95
|159.1
|886.72
|Mirza International
|59.5
|-0.05
|-0.08
|74.0
|28.93
|822.3
Campus Activewear stock is currently trading at a price of ₹275.4, which represents a 1.89% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 5.1.
The current day's high for Campus Activewear stock is ₹276.75, while the low price is ₹269.15.
Campus Activewear stock has a current price of ₹275.6. It has experienced a 1.96% percent change, resulting in a net change of 5.3. This means that the stock has increased in value by 5.3 rupees.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.47%
|3 Months
|-8.78%
|6 Months
|-10.78%
|YTD
|-3.43%
|1 Year
|-29.9%
On the last day of trading for Campus Activewear, the BSE volume was 78,098 shares with a closing price of ₹272.05.
