Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stocks surge in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Canara Bank stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 2.65 %. The stock closed at 550.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 564.95 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today : Canara Bank's stock opened at 550.4 and closed at 550.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 567.9, while the low was 544.65. The market capitalization stood at 102,489.29 crore. The 52-week high and low were 598.75 and 269.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 416,522 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:05 AM IST Canara Bank share price Today :Canara Bank trading at ₹564.95, up 2.65% from yesterday's ₹550.35

The current price of Canara Bank stock is 564.95 with a net change of 14.6 and a percent change of 2.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market.

01 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Canara Bank share price Live :Canara Bank closed at ₹550.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Canara Bank's BSE volume was 416,522 shares with a closing price of 550.35.

