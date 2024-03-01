Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stocks surge in positive trading session

Canara Bank Share Price Today : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹550.4 and closed at ₹550.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹567.9, while the low was ₹544.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹102,489.29 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹598.75 and ₹269.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 416,522 shares traded.
The current price of Canara Bank stock is ₹564.95 with a net change of 14.6 and a percent change of 2.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market.
