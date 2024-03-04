Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Canara Bank stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 1.41 %. The stock closed at 578.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 586.7 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Stock Price Today

Canara Bank Share Price Today : Canara Bank's stock opened at 581.95 and closed at 578.55 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 591, while the lowest was 580.5. The market capitalization of the bank was 106,435.02 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 598.75 and 269.75, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 49,424 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:06 AM IST Canara Bank share price Live :Canara Bank closed at ₹578.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Canara Bank on BSE had a volume of 49424 shares with a closing price of 578.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!