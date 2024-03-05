Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.10 -1.32%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 353.80 3.50%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,137.00 0.57%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,643.95 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 294.45 2.63%
LIVE UPDATES

Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Canara Bank stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 586.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 591.8 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Canara Bank Stock Price Today

Canara Bank Share Price Today : Canara Bank's open price on the last day was 587.15, closing at 586.7. The stock reached a high of 594.4 and a low of 584. With a market capitalization of 107360.23 crore, the 52-week high and low were 598.75 and 269.75 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 242224 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 08:05:26 AM IST

Canara Bank share price Live :Canara Bank closed at ₹586.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Canara Bank on BSE had a volume of 242,224 shares with a closing price of 586.7.

