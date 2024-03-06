Active Stocks
Wed Mar 06 2024 09:41:50
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,165.85 -0.24%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,618.85 -0.05%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,095.80 0.71%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.15 -1.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,022.50 0.05%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Stock Dips in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Stock Dips in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Livemint

Canara Bank stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 602.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 600.15 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Canara Bank Stock Price Today

Canara Bank Share Price Today : Canara Bank's stock opened at 591.75 and closed at 591.80 on the last day. The high for the day was 603.90 and the low was 588.50. The market capitalization was recorded at 109,292.28 crores. The 52-week high was 598.75 and the 52-week low was 272.30. The BSE volume for the day was 323,252 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:43:01 AM IST

Canara Bank share price update :Canara Bank trading at ₹600.15, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹602.45

The current data for Canara Bank stock shows the price at 600.15 with a percent change of -0.38% and a net change of -2.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:38:51 AM IST

Canara Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.45%
3 Months30.39%
6 Months78.0%
YTD37.7%
1 Year97.1%
06 Mar 2024, 09:10:41 AM IST

Canara Bank share price Today :Canara Bank trading at ₹603.25, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹602.45

Canara Bank stock is currently priced at 603.25, with a net change of 0.8 and a percent change of 0.13. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:02:34 AM IST

Canara Bank share price Live :Canara Bank closed at ₹591.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Canara Bank had a trading volume of 323,252 shares with a closing price of 591.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie