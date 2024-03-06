Hello User
Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Canara Bank stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 602.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 600.15 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Stock Price Today

Canara Bank Share Price Today : Canara Bank's stock opened at 591.75 and closed at 591.80 on the last day. The high for the day was 603.90 and the low was 588.50. The market capitalization was recorded at 109,292.28 crores. The 52-week high was 598.75 and the 52-week low was 272.30. The BSE volume for the day was 323,252 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM IST Canara Bank share price update :Canara Bank trading at ₹600.15, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹602.45

The current data for Canara Bank stock shows the price at 600.15 with a percent change of -0.38% and a net change of -2.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:38 AM IST Canara Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.45%
3 Months30.39%
6 Months78.0%
YTD37.7%
1 Year97.1%
06 Mar 2024, 09:10 AM IST Canara Bank share price Today :Canara Bank trading at ₹603.25, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹602.45

Canara Bank stock is currently priced at 603.25, with a net change of 0.8 and a percent change of 0.13. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Canara Bank share price Live :Canara Bank closed at ₹591.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Canara Bank had a trading volume of 323,252 shares with a closing price of 591.8.

