Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Stock Dips in Trading Today

Canara Bank Share Price Today : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹591.75 and closed at ₹591.80 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹603.90 and the low was ₹588.50. The market capitalization was recorded at 109,292.28 crores. The 52-week high was ₹598.75 and the 52-week low was ₹272.30. The BSE volume for the day was 323,252 shares traded.
The current data for Canara Bank stock shows the price at ₹600.15 with a percent change of -0.38% and a net change of -2.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.45%
|3 Months
|30.39%
|6 Months
|78.0%
|YTD
|37.7%
|1 Year
|97.1%
Canara Bank stock is currently priced at ₹603.25, with a net change of 0.8 and a percent change of 0.13. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on the BSE, Canara Bank had a trading volume of 323,252 shares with a closing price of ₹591.8.
