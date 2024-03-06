Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Stock Dips in Trading Today

Canara Bank Share Price Today : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹591.75 and closed at ₹591.80 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹603.90 and the low was ₹588.50. The market capitalization was recorded at 109,292.28 crores. The 52-week high was ₹598.75 and the 52-week low was ₹272.30. The BSE volume for the day was 323,252 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.