Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank shares dip in trading today

Canara Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Canara Bank opened at ₹459.75 and closed at ₹456.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹459.75, while the lowest price was ₹448. The market capitalization of Canara Bank is ₹82,951.11 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹471.4, and the 52-week low is ₹268.85. The BSE volume for the day was 90,749 shares.
