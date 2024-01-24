Hello User
Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank shares dip in trading today

3 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Canara Bank stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 456.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 455.05 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Stock Price Today

Canara Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Canara Bank opened at 459.75 and closed at 456.35. The highest price reached during the day was 459.75, while the lowest price was 448. The market capitalization of Canara Bank is 82,951.11 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 471.4, and the 52-week low is 268.85. The BSE volume for the day was 90,749 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Canara Bank share price update :Canara Bank trading at ₹455.05, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹456.35

The current price of Canara Bank stock is 455.05 with a percent change of -0.28. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.28% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.3, indicating a decrease of 1.3 from the previous closing price.

24 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Canara Bank January futures opened at 456.65 as against previous close of 455.75

Canara Bank is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 456.35. The bid price is slightly higher at 456.65, while the offer price is 457.0. The stock has an offer quantity of 2700 and a bid quantity of 5400. The open interest for this stock is 23292900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

24 Jan 2024, 10:17 AM IST Canara Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Canara Bank stock is 448, while the high price is 459.75.

24 Jan 2024, 10:09 AM IST Canara Bank Live Updates

24 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Canara Bank share price Live :Canara Bank closed at ₹456.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Canara Bank on the BSE had a volume of 90,749 shares. The closing price for the stock was 456.35.

