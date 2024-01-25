Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock surges in today's trading

Canara Bank Share Price Today : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹459.75 and closed at ₹456.35 on the last day. The high price for the day was ₹459.75, while the low price was ₹442.8. The market capitalization of Canara Bank is ₹82,415.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹471.4, and the 52-week low is ₹268.85. The BSE volume for the day was 948,764 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.