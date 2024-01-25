Hello User
Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock surges in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Canara Bank stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 454.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 455.75 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Stock Price Today

Canara Bank Share Price Today : Canara Bank's stock opened at 459.75 and closed at 456.35 on the last day. The high price for the day was 459.75, while the low price was 442.8. The market capitalization of Canara Bank is 82,415.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 471.4, and the 52-week low is 268.85. The BSE volume for the day was 948,764 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Canara Bank share price Today :Canara Bank trading at ₹455.75, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹454.3

Canara Bank's stock price is currently at 455.75, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 1.45. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.32% from its previous value, resulting in a net gain of 1.45.

25 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Canara Bank share price Live :Canara Bank closed at ₹456.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Canara Bank on the BSE recorded a volume of 948,764 shares. The closing price for the day was 456.35.

