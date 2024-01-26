Hello User
Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Canara Bank stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 2.39 %. The stock closed at 454.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 465.15 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Stock Price Today

Canara Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Canara Bank opened at 455.75 and closed at 454.3. The highest price it reached during the day was 469.6, while the lowest was 453.75. The market capitalization of the bank is 84,384.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 471.4 and the 52-week low is 268.85. The BSE volume for the day was 10,290,034 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Canara Bank share price Live :Canara Bank closed at ₹454.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Canara Bank had a volume of 10,290,034 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 454.3.

