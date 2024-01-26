Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Canara Bank opened at ₹455.75 and closed at ₹454.3. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹469.6, while the lowest was ₹453.75. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹84,384.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹471.4 and the 52-week low is ₹268.85. The BSE volume for the day was 10,290,034 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.