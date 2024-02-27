 Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank shares surge as positive trading continues | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank shares surge as positive trading continues

5 min read . Updated: 27 Feb 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Livemint

Canara Bank stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 572.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 574.3 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Canara Bank Stock Price Today

Canara Bank Share Price Today : Canara Bank's stock opened at 581.8 and closed at 572.8 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 584.5 and a low of 574 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 104,421.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 598.75 and 269.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 228,341 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 12:15:46 PM IST

Canara Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Canara Bank stock's price fluctuated between 573.4 (low) and 584.5 (high) on the current day.

27 Feb 2024, 12:01:43 PM IST

Top active options for Canara Bank

Top active call options for Canara Bank at 27 Feb 12:01 were at strike price of 490.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 480.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 92.0 (+10.25%) & 94.0 (+0.59%) respectively.

Top active put options for Canara Bank at 27 Feb 12:01 were at strike price of 540.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 0.55 (-8.33%) & 0.05 (-80.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Feb 2024, 11:58:44 AM IST

Canara Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy5557
Buy5553
Hold2223
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
27 Feb 2024, 11:51:57 AM IST

Canara Bank share price Live :Canara Bank trading at ₹574.3, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹572.8

The current stock price of Canara Bank is 574.3 with a net change of 1.5 and a percent change of 0.26. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Canara Bank Profit Loss

27 Feb 2024, 11:30:02 AM IST

Canara Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indusind Bank1469.452.70.181694.35990.25114013.92
Union Bank Of India147.850.650.44155.360.32101051.74
Canara Bank576.653.850.67598.75269.75104611.82
IDBI Bank89.88-0.05-0.0698.742.8896642.59
Yes Bank25.670.441.7432.8114.173813.51
27 Feb 2024, 11:20:05 AM IST

Canara Bank February futures opened at 577.45 as against previous close of 572.5

Canara Bank's spot price is 575.6 with a bid price of 574.15 and an offer price of 574.6. The bid quantity stands at 8100 and the offer quantity at 2700. The open interest for the stock is at 29111400, reflecting active trading interest in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Feb 2024, 11:17:40 AM IST

Canara Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Canara Bank stock's low price today was 574 and the high price was 584.5.

27 Feb 2024, 11:00:15 AM IST

Canara Bank share price Live :Canara Bank closed at ₹572.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Canara Bank on the BSE had a trading volume of 228,341 shares and closed at a price of 572.8.

