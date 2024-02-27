Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank shares surge as positive trading continues

Canara Bank Share Price Today : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹581.8 and closed at ₹572.8 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹584.5 and a low of ₹574 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹104,421.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹598.75 and ₹269.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 228,341 shares traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Canara Bank Top active call options for Canara Bank at 27 Feb 12:01 were at strike price of ₹490.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹480.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹92.0 (+10.25%) & ₹94.0 (+0.59%) respectively. Top active put options for Canara Bank at 27 Feb 12:01 were at strike price of ₹540.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹0.55 (-8.33%) & ₹0.05 (-80.0%) respectively.

Canara Bank share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 5 5 5 7 Buy 5 5 5 3 Hold 2 2 2 3 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Canara Bank share price Live :Canara Bank trading at ₹574.3, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹572.8 The current stock price of Canara Bank is ₹574.3 with a net change of 1.5 and a percent change of 0.26. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Canara Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indusind Bank 1469.45 2.7 0.18 1694.35 990.25 114013.92 Union Bank Of India 147.85 0.65 0.44 155.3 60.32 101051.74 Canara Bank 576.65 3.85 0.67 598.75 269.75 104611.82 IDBI Bank 89.88 -0.05 -0.06 98.7 42.88 96642.59 Yes Bank 25.67 0.44 1.74 32.81 14.1 73813.51

Canara Bank February futures opened at 577.45 as against previous close of 572.5 Canara Bank's spot price is 575.6 with a bid price of 574.15 and an offer price of 574.6. The bid quantity stands at 8100 and the offer quantity at 2700. The open interest for the stock is at 29111400, reflecting active trading interest in the market.

