Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank shares surge as positive trading continues

Canara Bank Share Price Today : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹581.8 and closed at ₹572.8 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹584.5 and a low of ₹574 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹104,421.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹598.75 and ₹269.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 228,341 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Canara Bank stock's price fluctuated between ₹573.4 (low) and ₹584.5 (high) on the current day.
Top active call options for Canara Bank at 27 Feb 12:01 were at strike price of ₹490.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹480.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹92.0 (+10.25%) & ₹94.0 (+0.59%) respectively.
Top active put options for Canara Bank at 27 Feb 12:01 were at strike price of ₹540.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹0.55 (-8.33%) & ₹0.05 (-80.0%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current stock price of Canara Bank is ₹574.3 with a net change of 1.5 and a percent change of 0.26. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for Canara Bank Profit Loss
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indusind Bank
|1469.45
|2.7
|0.18
|1694.35
|990.25
|114013.92
|Union Bank Of India
|147.85
|0.65
|0.44
|155.3
|60.32
|101051.74
|Canara Bank
|576.65
|3.85
|0.67
|598.75
|269.75
|104611.82
|IDBI Bank
|89.88
|-0.05
|-0.06
|98.7
|42.88
|96642.59
|Yes Bank
|25.67
|0.44
|1.74
|32.81
|14.1
|73813.51
Canara Bank's spot price is 575.6 with a bid price of 574.15 and an offer price of 574.6. The bid quantity stands at 8100 and the offer quantity at 2700. The open interest for the stock is at 29111400, reflecting active trading interest in the market.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Canara Bank stock's low price today was ₹574 and the high price was ₹584.5.
On the last day of trading, Canara Bank on the BSE had a trading volume of 228,341 shares and closed at a price of ₹572.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!