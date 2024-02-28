Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹581.8 and closed at ₹572.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹584.5 and the low was ₹567.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹103786.38 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹598.75 and ₹269.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 464,466 shares traded.

