Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Canara Bank stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -3.8 %. The stock closed at 572.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 550.35 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Stock Price Today

Canara Bank Share Price Today : Canara Bank's stock opened at 573.95 and closed at 572.10 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 574.50 and a low of 547.65. The market capitalization stands at 99,840.64 crore. The 52-week high is 598.75 and the 52-week low is 269.75. The BSE volume for the day was 566,111 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

