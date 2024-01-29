Hello User
Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 11:31 AM IST
Livemint

Canara Bank stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 2.17 %. The stock closed at 465.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 475.25 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Stock Price Today

Canara Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Canara Bank opened at 455.75 and closed at 454.3. The high for the day was 469.6 and the low was 453.75. The market capitalization of Canara Bank is 84,384.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 484.9 and the 52-week low is 268.85. The BSE volume for the day was 10,290,034 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:31 AM IST Canara Bank January futures opened at 471.85 as against previous close of 469.2

Canara Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 476.1. The bid price is 480.1, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock, while the offer price is slightly higher at 480.25. The offer quantity is 5400, representing the number of shares available for sale at the offer price, while the bid quantity is 8100, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. The open interest for Canara Bank is 55798200.

29 Jan 2024, 11:30 AM IST Canara Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDBI Bank86.312.753.2986.9742.8892803.98
Indian Overseas Bank49.173.47.4351.020.8792943.16
Canara Bank476.211.052.38484.9268.8586388.88
Yes Bank24.63-0.25-1.026.2514.170823.01
Indian Bank468.27.41.61478.6253.3558311.55
29 Jan 2024, 11:25 AM IST Canara Bank share price NSE Live :Canara Bank trading at ₹475.25, up 2.17% from yesterday's ₹465.15

Canara Bank stock is currently priced at 475.25, with a percentage change of 2.17. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 10.1, suggesting an increase in the stock price by that amount.

29 Jan 2024, 10:52 AM IST Top active options for Canara Bank

Top active call options for Canara Bank at 29 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 470.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 11.25 (+33.14%) & 24.5 (+30.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Canara Bank at 29 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 470.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 2.8 (-45.63%) & 12.45 (-34.47%) respectively.

29 Jan 2024, 10:48 AM IST Canara Bank share price live: Stock Peers

29 Jan 2024, 10:29 AM IST Canara Bank share price update :Canara Bank trading at ₹477.5, up 2.66% from yesterday's ₹465.15

The current price of Canara Bank stock is 477.5, which represents a 2.66% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 12.35.

29 Jan 2024, 10:22 AM IST Canara Bank January futures opened at 471.85 as against previous close of 469.2

Canara Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 472.05. The bid price is 474.55 and the offer price is 474.8. The offer quantity is 2700 and the bid quantity is 5400. The open interest for Canara Bank is 55,876,500.

29 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM IST Canara Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Canara Bank's stock reached a low of 468.25 and a high of 475.45 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Canara Bank Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Canara Bank share price Live :Canara Bank trading at ₹473.2, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹465.15

The current data of Canara Bank stock shows that the price is 473.2. There has been a percent change of 1.73, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 8.05, suggesting that the stock has increased in value by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that Canara Bank stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for Canara Bank Profit Loss

29 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Canara Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.54%
3 Months15.65%
6 Months34.95%
YTD6.35%
1 Year52.03%
29 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST Canara Bank share price NSE Live :Canara Bank trading at ₹470.8, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹465.15

Canara Bank stock is currently trading at a price of 470.8, representing a percent change of 1.21. The net change for the stock is 5.65.

29 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST Canara Bank share price Today :Canara Bank closed at ₹454.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Canara Bank had a trading volume of 10,290,034 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 454.3.

