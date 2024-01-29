Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

Canara Bank January futures opened at 471.85 as against previous close of 469.2 Canara Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 476.1. The bid price is 480.1, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock, while the offer price is slightly higher at 480.25. The offer quantity is 5400, representing the number of shares available for sale at the offer price, while the bid quantity is 8100, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. The open interest for Canara Bank is 55798200.

Canara Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IDBI Bank 86.31 2.75 3.29 86.97 42.88 92803.98 Indian Overseas Bank 49.17 3.4 7.43 51.0 20.87 92943.16 Canara Bank 476.2 11.05 2.38 484.9 268.85 86388.88 Yes Bank 24.63 -0.25 -1.0 26.25 14.1 70823.01 Indian Bank 468.2 7.4 1.61 478.6 253.35 58311.55 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canara Bank share price NSE Live :Canara Bank trading at ₹475.25, up 2.17% from yesterday's ₹465.15 Canara Bank stock is currently priced at ₹475.25, with a percentage change of 2.17. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 10.1, suggesting an increase in the stock price by that amount.

Top active options for Canara Bank Top active call options for Canara Bank at 29 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹470.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹11.25 (+33.14%) & ₹24.5 (+30.67%) respectively. Top active put options for Canara Bank at 29 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of ₹430.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹470.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹2.8 (-45.63%) & ₹12.45 (-34.47%) respectively.

Canara Bank share price update :Canara Bank trading at ₹477.5, up 2.66% from yesterday's ₹465.15 The current price of Canara Bank stock is ₹477.5, which represents a 2.66% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 12.35. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canara Bank share price live: Today's Price range Canara Bank's stock reached a low of ₹468.25 and a high of ₹475.45 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canara Bank Live Updates

Canara Bank share price Live :Canara Bank trading at ₹473.2, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹465.15 The current data of Canara Bank stock shows that the price is ₹473.2. There has been a percent change of 1.73, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 8.05, suggesting that the stock has increased in value by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that Canara Bank stock has experienced a slight increase in value. Click here for Canara Bank Profit Loss {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canara Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.54% 3 Months 15.65% 6 Months 34.95% YTD 6.35% 1 Year 52.03%

Canara Bank share price NSE Live :Canara Bank trading at ₹470.8, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹465.15 Canara Bank stock is currently trading at a price of ₹470.8, representing a percent change of 1.21. The net change for the stock is 5.65.